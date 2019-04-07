India preparing for another act of aggression: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said that Pakistan has credible information that India is preparing for another act of aggression against Pakistan.

Addressing a news conference in Multan on Sunday, he said the action could take place from 16th to 20th of this month.

The Foreign Minister said in order to justify its military action against Pakistan and to increase diplomatic pressure against it, a new drama can be created in Occupied Kashmir on the pattern of Pulwama.

He said keeping in view these facts, the Foreign Office immediately decided to hold a meeting of P5 ambassadors.

Foreign Secretary invited the ambassadors of permanent members of UN Security Council and apprised them of Pakistan’s apprehensions on developments taking place in the neighboring country.

The Foreign Secretary impressed upon them that international community should take notice of this dangerous development and stop India.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan acted maturely and responsibly after the Indian aggression on 26th February and made sincere efforts to deescalate the situation.

He said ceasefire violations in the wake of Pulwama incident have intensified and Indian troops are targeting civilian population of Pakistan, causing a large number of casualties.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan will act responsibly for peace in the world. However, he urged international community to break its silence due to flashpoint nature of this region.

He said after the Pulwama incident, atrocities and human rights violations have increased in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He said Pakistan appreciates the peaceful and political struggle of Kashmiris as it is their political and legal right to raise voice against the cruelties.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the propaganda of India has been fully exposed by international media.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan reserves the right to defend itself in case of any aggression.

He said the role played by Pakistan’s armed forces and the nation showed that we are united against belligerence.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said government and opposition will be on same page when security of the country is at stake.