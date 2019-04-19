Home / World / Indian extradited to US from Singapore in call center fraud

Indian extradited to US from Singapore in call center fraud

SFASF.jpg

Hitesh Madhubhai Patel, 42, of Ahmedabad, India, was scheduled to be arraigned Friday in a Houston, Texas federal court for his role in a case that was first announced in 2016, charging 60 people with wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy.