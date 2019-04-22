Indian PM’s remarks on nuclear capability highly irresponsible: FM

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has termed Indian Prime Minister Modi’s recent remarks on Indian nuclear capability as highly unfortunate and irresponsible.

Foreign Office spokesperson in a statement said such rhetoric for short-term political and electoral gains, with complete disregard to its effects on strategic stability in South Asia, is regrettable and against norms of responsible nuclear behaviour.

The spokesperson drew attention to the remarks of the Indian Prime Minister, sensationally referring to the night of 27 February 2019 and the missile related threat from India as ‘Qatal ki Raat’ (the night of murder).

He said it clearly contradicts the position of Indian officials, who had tried to give an impression that there were no such plans of India and instead had blamed Pakistan for whipping up war hysteria.

The spokesperson said such nuclear brinksmanship needs to be discouraged. It is in the interest of the region that both countries resume dialogue and discuss confidence building and restraint measures for the long-term strategic stability in South Asia.