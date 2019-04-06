Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Shopian

Srinagar, April 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, today.

The troops martyred the youth, Rahil Rashid Sheikh and Bilal Ahmed during a cordon and search operation at Padguchi in Imam Sahib area of the district. Rahil was a student of M.Tech. The operation continued till last reports came in.

Indian police and troops arrested five youth during nocturnal raids at Lalgam in Chadoora area of Budgam district. India’s National Investigation Agency arrested a youth of Ratnipora area of Pulwama district.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the Kashmir High Court Bar Association and the Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi in their statements strongly condemned the use of brute force against the detainees at Central Jail, Srinagar. Several detainees lodged in the jail were injured due to the use of brute force against the protesting inmates on Thursday evening.

Residents and truck drivers held a protest in Batengoo area of Islamabad district, today, against the thrashing of a driver by the Indian army soldiers. The protesters, including men and women, said that the army men thrashed a truck driver, namely Yawar Ahmad Malik, without any reason.

People also foiled the attempt of Indian police and troops to arrest a cleric by staging forceful demonstrations in Poniwoha area of Kulgam, last evening.