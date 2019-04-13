Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Shopian

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, today.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth identified as Shahjahan Mir and Abid Hussain Wagay during a cordon and search operation in Gahand area of the district.

An Indian police official claimed that the youth were militants and were killed in an encounter with the troops.

Meanwhile, people took to the streets in the area and staged forceful demonstrations against the killing of the youth. Indian police and troops fired pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters. Over twenty demonstrators were injured in the brutal actions of the forces’ personnel.

Doctors at Shopian hospital said that 20 persons with pellet injuries were brought to the hospital. They said that of these injured, four were referred to Srinagar for specialized treatment.—INP