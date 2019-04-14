Home / World / Indonesia polls bring battle over China’s Belt and Road push

Indonesia polls bring battle over China’s Belt and Road push

indonesia.jpg

President candidates incumbent President Joko Widodo (2R) and Prabowo (2L) gesture during the draw for 2019 presidential election at election commission office in Jakarta, on September 21, 2018, as vice president candidates Maruf Amin (R) and Sandiaga Uno (L) look on. Photo by AFP