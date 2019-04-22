Infant Nashwa who suffered brain damage passes away

KARACHI: A 9-month-old girl, who suffered brain damage after allegedly being injected with excessive quantity of an medicine at Darul Sehat Hospital in Karachi, passed away on Monday.

Following the brain damage Nashwa was under treatment at another private hospital on Karachi’s Stadium Road.

The infant’s father had registered a case against the administration of Darul Sehat hospital located in Gulistan-i-Jauhar locality.

As per the first information report (FIR) registered on April 15, the incident took place when Qaiser Ali took his twin 9-month-old daughters to the hospital for treatment on April 6.

On the morning of April 7, Nashwa, was allegedly administered an excessive quantity of an injection after which she faced trouble breathing and later her hands, feet, eyes and mouth were paralyzed.