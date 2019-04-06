Info minister refutes propaganda against BRT buses

PESHAWAR, Apr 06 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai has refuted the propaganda on social media regarding wrong-side door of buses imported for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).

In a statement issued here Saturday, the minister clarified that the 12-meter long buses had passenger doors on both sides.

He said these buses would be run on BRT routes as well as on its associated feeder routes including Bara Road, Kohat Road and Charsadda Road etc.

Yousafzai said during rush hours on feeder routes, the left-side doors of the buses would be used while on stations’ platforms the right side doors would be utilized.