ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday has extended the interim bail of PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur till April 29.

Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani heard the plea of Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur to extend the bail in fake bank accounts case.

Court extended the interim bails of Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur till April 29 and ordered NAB to submit their reply with in three days.