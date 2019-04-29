Interim bail of Zardari, Talpur extended till May 15 in fake accounts case

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday has extended the interim bails of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in fake accounts case.

According to details a two members bench comprising of Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani presided over hearing of the petition regarding the extension in bail.

During the hearing the court asked NAB prosecutor whether arrest warrants had been issued for the PPP leaders in any of the ongoing inquiries.

To which NAB prosecutor told the court that arrest warrants had not been issued in any other inquiries.

Court directed the NAB prosecutor to submit written reply of the number of inquiries against Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur.

The court then extended the interim bail of Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur till May 15.