International Red Cross triples Venezuela budget

GENEVA: The International Committee of the Red Cross announced Thursday that it was tripling its budget for Venezuela, a day after President Nicolas Maduro approved the delivery of humanitarian aid.

“The ICRC has tripled its budget for operations in Venezuela from about $9 million to about $24.6 million,” the Geneva-based ICRC said in a statement.

“The financial boost will see the ICRC expand its work on four pressing humanitarian issues: migration, health, water and sanitation, and detention,” it added.

The economy in oil-rich Venezuela is imploding, but Maduro denies the country is suffering from a humanitarian crisis and blames US sanctions for its economic woes.

ICRC president Maurer was in Venezuela this week, conducting the first visit by the head of the ICRC to the country in a quarter century.

“I am satisfied with the willingness of the authorities to work with us to address the humanitarian needs we have identified in a consensual way,” Maurer said in the statement.

The subject of humanitarian relief has become tense in Venezuela following a standoff over aid between Maduro’s government and opposition leader Juan Guaido.

In January, Guaido tried to spearhead a drive to bring in American aid but the effort failed as the Venezuelan army blocked shipments at the Colombian border.

Maduro charged that the aid was a preamble to a military intervention to oust him from power.

Guaido enjoys the support of more than 50 countries, led by the United States.

Maurer said that during his visit he witnessed the suffering of ordinary Venezuelans “due to the deterioration of fragile basic services,” with hospitals struggling to ensure water, power, staff and basic supplies.

A quarter of Venezuela’s 30 million people are in urgent need of humanitarian aid, an internal UN report said last month.

UN estimates say 3.7 million Venezuelans are malnourished and 22 percent of children younger than age five suffer from chronic malnourishment. —AFP