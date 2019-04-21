Iran offers condolences after Sri Lanka attacks

TEHRAN: Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif expressed condolences after a series of deadly bomb blasts in Sri Lanka on Sunday, saying “terrorism is a global menace with no religion.”

The attacks on high-end hotels and churches holding Easter services killed nearly 160 people including dozens of foreigners.

“Terribly saddened by terrorist attacks on Sri Lankan worshippers during Easter. Condolences to friendly govt & people of Sri Lanka. Our thoughts & prayers with the victims & their families,” Zarif said on Twitter.

“Terrorism is a global menace with no religion: it must be condemned & confronted globally,” he added.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks — the worst act of violence in Sri Lanka since the civil war ended a decade ago. —AFP