ISI expresses reservation over Faizabad Sit-in verdict

ISLAMABAD: Inter Service Intelligence (ISI) expressed its reservations over Faizabad sit-in verdict and submitted a review petition.

Pakistan Army’s Intelligence agency stated in its petition that verdict has damaged the reputation of Pakistan Army and should be revised.

The petition noted that the observations of the verdict shows that Pakistan Army has violated its oath.

The allegations in the verdict are baseless and is an attempt to defame armed forces, the petition noted.

ISI clarified in its petition that Pakistan Army shows zero tolerance against violation of oath. If any allegation of such violations is found then it is duly investigated.

It is therefore prayed to review the observation against armed forces and has to be canceled, the petition stated.