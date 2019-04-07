Israeli forces teargas Palestinian students in Hebron

HERBON, Apr 7 (AA/APP):Dozens of Palestinian students and teachers were affected by teargas shells fired by Israeli army forces at a school in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron on Sunday, according to local residents.

Residents said Israeli soldiers fired gas bombs at the Al-Khalil Elementary School as students lined up ahead of their morning classes.

Dozens of affected students and teachers were taken to hospital for treatment.

The reason for the Israeli attack remains unclear.

There was no comment from either the Israeli army or Palestinian authorities on the incident.

Palestinian schools in the West Bank are usually subject to Israeli attacks, including raids to arrest students.