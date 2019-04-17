Job creation important target of the government: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Asad Umar on Wednesday said that the creation of job opportunities is an important target of the government.

While addressing at inaugural ceremony of Naya Pakistan housing Program, he said that the government was working hard to make Naya Pakistan Housing a success story. They were enthusiastic about making 5 million houses a biggest project of history.

Naya Pakistan is Imran Kah’s vision and he is laying foundation of Naya Pakistan.He further expressed that 40 other industries would get benefit from Naya Pakistan housing scheme.

Asad said an easy loan scheme for low income persons would be introduced. Those who couldn’t do anything for public in 70 years are in pain now, he added. Some elements don’t want to see Pakistan progressing, said the Finance Minister.

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched landmark Naya Pakistan Apna Ghar Housing Scheme on Wednesday.

In the first phase, one hundred and thirty five thousand residential units will be constructed.

Twenty-five thousand apartments will be constructed for government employees in the Federal Capital and one hundred ten thousand apartments will be constructed in Balochistan for fishermen of Gwadar.

The mega scheme will help generate many job opportunities, while several foreign companies have also evinced great interest in the housing scheme. —NNI