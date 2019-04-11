Journalists, Ambassadors visit site of Feb 26 Indian air violation

Director General ISPR briefed the group about details of the event negating repeated false Indian claims with ground realities.

The visitors were shown bomb craters of denied Indian air strike attempt in barren open spaces with no loss to life or infrastructure.

The group also visited nearby madrassa claimed by India for having been struck and killing scores of terrorists.

They freely interacted with student children and teachers and saw for themselves that the madrassa stood on ground untouched with only innocent local children undergoing education.

DG ISPR reiterated that India instead of pursuing false claims should accept the reality and stay a responsible state for peace in the region.