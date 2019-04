KABUL: Afghan authorities declared Saturday the end of an hours-long, multi-pronged assault by suicide bombers and gunmen at the communications ministry in Kabul.

“Operations finished. All suicide bombers killed & more than 2000 civilians staff rescued,” the Minstry of Interior said on Twitter.

The attack had started about six hours earlier at a postal facility by the ministry, officials said, in a busy area in downtown Kabul. —AFP