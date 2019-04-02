Kartarpur Corridor to help improving relations with India: FM

Addressing the Tourism Conference in Islamabad today, he said tourist places for Buddhism followers are also being opened.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said a number of steps have been taken to promote tourist potential of the country.

He said Pakistan’s visa policy has been thoroughly revamped. Visa fee has been rationalized to make it enticing from tourists around the world.

He said online visa facility has been provided to citizens of 175 countries. He added that all roads leading to international borders will also be opened for foreigners.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistani missions abroad will issue multiple visas of five year duration.

He further said the new aviation policy will promote tourism to northern areas.

Foreign Office is making concerted efforts to remove foreign advisories. As a result, Portugal has removed the travel advisory for Pakistan while Canada has softened it.

The Foreign Minister said in order to promote tourism successfully, federal, provincial and local governments will have to work in tandem with hospitality, service, transport sectors all have to work

He said National Tourism Coordination Board has been set up bringing together various stakeholders for promotion of tourism and art in the country.