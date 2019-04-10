Kashmir issue is the only dispute between Pakistan and India: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasised that Kashmir issue has to be settled and cannot be kept boiling.

In an interview with BBC, he said the two nuclear-armed neighbours could only settle their differences with dialogue.

Imran Khan said peace with India over the disputed territory of Kashmir would have tremendous affect on the entire region.

He said if India comes back to attack Pakistan, Pakistan would have no choice but to respond.

The Prime Minister said liberation movement in Kashmir is a political struggle and there is no military solution to this issue.

Meanwhile, talking to a group of foreign journalists, the Prime Minister said if the BJP wins Indian Elections that is going to start from tomorrow, some kind of settlement on Kashmir could be reached.

He said that if the next Indian government is led by the opposition Congress party, it might be too scared to seek a settlement with Pakistan, fearing a backlash from the right.

Imran Khan reiterated that Islamabad is determined to dismantle all militant groups in the country and the government has full support of the army in this connection.

He said it is vital for Pakistan to have peaceful ties with its neighbours, Afghanistan, India and Iran to pull people of the region out of poverty.