KPK govt removes newly appointed DG PDA

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government, on Friday, has removed the newly appointed Director General of Peshawar Development Authority, Ikramullah.

Information Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) has confirmed the removal of Director General Peshawar Development Authority (DG PDA).

Chief Minister KP has recently removed Israrul Haq an officer of Accounts and Audit Group (BPS-19) and repatriated him to his parent department AGPR Islamabad after his failure to meet the deadline for completion of the mega BRT project.