Kremlin says ‘too early’ to say if can work with Ukraine’s Zelensky

"It's too early to talk about President (Vladimir) Putin congratulating Mr Zelensky, or about the possibility of working together. It will only be possible to judge based on real actions," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.