Leaders in Israel, India showing moral bankruptcy to win elections: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the leaders in Israel and India are showing a moral bankruptcy in their readiness to annex occupied West Bank and Indian occupied Kashmir.

In a tweet on Tuesday, he said their acts, for votes, are in defiance of the international law, UNSC resolutions and their own constitution.

When ldrs in Israel & India show a moral bankruptcy in their readiness to annex occupied West Bank & IOK in defiance of int law, UNSC resolutions & their own Constitution for votes, don’t their ppl feel a sense of outrage & wonder how far they will go simply to win an election? — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 9, 2019

The prime minister wondered why do not their own people feel a sense of outrage and wonder how far they will go simply to win an election.