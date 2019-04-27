Levies personnel martyred in North Waziristan district

Three Levies personnel embraced martyrdom and two others injured in a blast in tehsil Shewa of North Waziristan district on Saturday.
According to details, the explosive was planted near a Levies check-post.
The injured have been shifted to a local hospital.
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has strongly condemned North Waziristan blast and expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the incident.
In a statement in Peshawar today, he said such cowardly acts cannot deter our resolve against terrorism.