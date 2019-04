LAHORE: Lahore High Court on Monday granted interim bail to opposition leader in Punjab assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz.

A two members bench comprising justice Malik Shehzad and Justice Mirza waqas Rauf heard the plea of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz.

The court then accepted Hamza’s bail till April 17 after ordering him to submit the surety bonds of Rs 10 million.