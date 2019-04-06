LHC grants protective bail to Hamza Shehbaz till Monday

LAHORE, Apr 06 (APP):The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday granted protective bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif till Monday (April 8).

LHC Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan passed the orders on an application filed by Hamza Shehbaz Sharif for the purpose.

Earlier, Advocate Amjad Pervez and LHC Bar President Hafeez-ur-Rehman Chaudhry on behalf of Hamza Shehbaz argued that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) wanted to arrest Hamza Shehbaz despite the fact that the LHC had directed the NAB to inform the petitioner before his arrest.

After hearing initial arguments, the court granted protective bail to Hamza Shehbaz till Monday.

Earlier in the day, a NAB team headed by Deputy Director Chaudhry Asghar reached the 96-H Model Town residence of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, to arrest Hamza Shehbaz. The team left the place after the LHC granted bail to Hamza Shehbaz.

Meanwhile, a number of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers, leaders and workers gathered at the residence of Shehbaz Sharif to express solidarity with the leadership.