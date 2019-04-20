Look at federal cabinet gave impression of PPP govt: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE: Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that a look at the federal cabinet gave the impression that it was the PPP government.

“So many people against whom there were allegations of corruption and plunder of public exchequer are sitting in the cabinet” , he said while speaking at an Al-Khidmat Foundation function at Chakdara on Saturday. He was inaugurating “Aghosh”, a project for free education and residence for orphans.

Sirajul Haq said he failed to understand what change the PTI government wanted to bring by inducting persons who had been rejected by the people, in the government.

The JI chief said it had been proved that the present government was the new edition of the previous government. Who can claim that the PTI government is now the government of neat and clean people, he asked, and added that even the voters and supporters of the PTI were perplexed.

Sirajul Haq said that the 244 days of the PTI rule were an unprecedented burden on the people and the government had forgotten all its promises and it had been exposed within eight months of its rule.

He said that the Finance Ministry had been given to individuals who had been working on the direction of the IMF and the World Bank. These people have been inducted only to complete the IMF and Word Bank agenda instead of advancing the interest of the country and the nation, he added.

The JI chief said the government deemed its duty to fight the opposition instead of solving the people’s problems. He said that the double and three time increase in the life saving medicines was irrefutable proof of the government’s incompetence.

He said the Prime Minister had given seventy two hours for bringing the prices to the previous level but despite passage of several days, that had not been done.

He said that a new tax was being charged on gas in Khyber P. and it was called Gas price hike tax.

The JI chief appreciated the Al-Khidmat Foundation projects for the orphans and added that around ten thousand orphan children were benefiting from it. He urged the wealthy and the philanthropists to donate liberally to the Al-Khidmat for this noble cause. —NNI