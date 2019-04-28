Mayor express concern on injustice to Karachi

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said everyone living in Karachi irrespective of politics and community should get together on the issues in Karachi.

The population of Karachi was made a crore and 40 lac from 30million through a conspiracy so Karachi gets less than its share from NFC. How can problems be solved if this city not getting resources according to its population.

Sindh government not calling NFC meeting owing to this fact and also curtailed Rs40 crore from KMC OzT share. In such conditions Barrister Farough Naseem is right to demand that the federal government should play its role in Sindh under the constitution.

He expressed these views while speaking in a reception held in his honor in the Union Cooperative Club.

Arts Council of Pakistan president Ahmed Shah, prominent business leader Siraj Qasim Teli, Mehboob Shaikh, Zubair Motiwala and others also attended this program whereas the welcome address was presented by Shamim Firpu.

Mayor Karachi said that vote bank of MQM remained secured despite of attempts to break it under a conspiracy. Door of MQM are open for everyone who want to join it. We need unity and harmony in the city today because the city was facing a conspiracy.

He said that the army chief, chief justice, the president and prime minister should have a consensus on one point otherwise problems in Karachi cannot be solved.

Mayor Karachi said courts also stated that Karachi is not an ordinary city and should be treated specially. The Sindh government took over the responsibilities of KMC in the name of mega projects and these projects are not completing either.

He said problems of this city can be solved only when powers would be transferred to grass root level. —NNI