Miftah Ismail moves IHC for bail in LNG case

ISLAMABAD: Palistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former finance minister Miftah Ismail on Monday moved to Islamabad High Court for bail before arrest in LNG case.

As per details garnered Miftah Ismail has filed bail petition in Islamabad High Court (IHC) in LNG case.

He also attached the notice of appearance and the questionnaire, sent by NAB, with the bail petition.

It is pertinent to mention that an investigation in underway in NAB against Miftah Ismail in LNG case and NAB has also requested to add Miftah Ismail’s name in Exit Control List (ECL).