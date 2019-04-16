Infant killed in alleged police encounter in Karachi

KARACHI: A nineteen years old Ahsan has been shot dead in an alleged police encounter at Safoora Chorangi area of Karachi on Tuesday.

We were traveling by rikshaw when a bullet was shot in the chest of Ahsan, said Kashif, father of the deceased child.

The body has been shifted to the hospital.

Kashif said that we were traveling by rikshaw when we saw policemen firing. A bullet shot Ahsan in his chest, he added.

Sachal police station’s police reached the hospital.

Chief minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah took the notice of the incident.