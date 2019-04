Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has said that Main Line One project will provide around one hundred and fifty thousand job opportunities.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore today, he said that Pakistan and China will sign a preliminary agreement for the design of the ML-1 project during the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China.

He said that after completion of ML-1 project, the travel duration from Lahore to Karachi will be reduced to eight hours.