‘MQM set factory on fire due to refusal to pay extortion of 25 crores’

KARACHI: In a crucial development in a Baldia factory fire incident, witness has recorded his statement in anti terrorist court on Tuesday.

According to the sources the production manager of factory has recorded his statement in Baldia factory fire incident.

Witness told the court that Muttahida Qaumi Movent (MQM) leaders torched factory due to refusal to pay extortion of 25 crores.

I told the Zuber alias charia to make the extortion to one crore but he said that it would not be made less than 20 crores, witness added.

Judicial Magistrate has also recorded his statement in ATC.