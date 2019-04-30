NA rejects bill seeking ban on under-18 marriage

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Tuesday rejected the bill to amend the child marriage restraint act 1929 with big margin.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said no legislation could be made against Islam. He said the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) had opposed the bill in the past.

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari supported the bill saying that Turkey and Bangladesh had also set 18 years of age for marriage. “Parliament is supreme, it can take decision,” she said.

On April 30, the Senate had passed, with majority vote, the bill to amend the child marriage restraint act 1929.

According to the amendment, marriage under 18 years can lead to a fine of Rs200,000 and three years of strict punishment for facilitators.

Senator Sherry Rehman presented the bill to be passed unanimously, however, Senator Ghafoor Haidri raised an objection saying the bill should be sent to Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) for further deliberation.

Following the debate on the bill, the Senate chairman had sought voting and passed the bill with opposition of five votes.

The Senate Standing Committee for Human Rights had approved the Child Marriage Restraint (Amendment) Bill 2018 on Jan 30.

Earlier, Senator Sherry Rehman had pointed out that after every 20 minutes, a woman dies in Pakistan of maternity-related complications and that out of every 100 females, 40 percent are married below the age of 18.—NNI