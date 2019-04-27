NAB accountability for all policy proved excellence

ISLAMABAD: Eradication of corruption is the whole voice of the nation. NAB under the chairmanship of Justice, Javed Iqbal, is absolutely committed to root out corruption from country.

Today, eradication of corruption and logical conclusion of mega corruption cases is the top most policy of NAB. NAB strongly believes that corruption is silent killer just like cancer which is major hurdle in the way of development and prosperity of the country.

Considering these facts, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is geared up to eliminate corruption and Corrupt Practices and recovers looted money from corrupt and deposits it in national exchequer.NAB under the dynamic leadership of Justice Mr.

Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB has been now rejuvenated and its three pronged strategy of Awareness, Prevention and Enforcement has proved excellent. Due to this reason, today NAB has become a vibrant and reports and surveys of different reputable national and international organizations like PILDAT, Mishal Pakistan, Gallop and Gillani Survey, Transparency International and World Economic Forum have not only appreciated performance of NAB but also indicated that 59 percent Pakistanis have trust upon NAB due to its across the board actions.

NAB has filed 590 corruption references in respected Accountability courts which is an excellent achievement as compared to last five years of NAB.

On the basis of across the board accountability under its Enforcement policy, NAB has not only arrested 600 accused persons but also recovered Rs. 4300 million from corrupt elements and deposited all amount in national exchequer during the tenure of present leadership of NAB.

The recovery made by NAB was then returned to hundreds of effectees and some government departments but not a single rupee has been received by any NAB employee as NAB officers/officials consider eradication of corruption from the country as their national duty.

The NAB has convened 50 Executive Board meetings in which various complaint verifications, inquiries, investigations and references authorized and approved. The present management of NAB has devised a comprehensive Quantified Grading System in order to further improve the performance of NAB Headquarter and all Regional Bureaus. —INP