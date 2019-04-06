NAB again reaches Shehbaz Sharif house to arrest Hamza

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday once again reached Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif’s residence to arrest Hamza Shehbaz.
NAB has cordoned off the adjacent areas leading to Sharif’s residence. Contingents of police and anti-riot force have surrounded Shehbaz’s 96-H Model Town residence.
According to a NAB Official, Rangers have been called to arrest Hamza Shahbaz.
A day earlier, NAB conducted a raid at Shehbaz’s residence to arrest Hamza. NAB stated that a team had gone to the residence to arrest Hamza on the basis of evidence against him in the assets beyond means and alleged money laundering case.
However, NAB officials were physically abused by Hamza’s guards, their clothes were torn and death threats were given, the statement added.
Lahore High Court has accorded an approval to fix the hearing of pre-arrest bail request of PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz.
Earlier, Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz challenged the National Accountability Bureau’s arrest warrants in Lahore High Court yesterday.
The petition, filed by his counsel, stated that NAB officials appeared at his house with arrest warrants without any prior notice.
The petition demanded to suspend the arrest warrants and take action against NAB for contempt of court.