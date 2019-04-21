NAB apprehends Zardari’s close aide in fake accounts case

NAUDERO: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) here on Sunday conducted raid at Naudero House and apprehended its in-charge Abdul Nadeem Bhutto in fake accounts case.

Sources said that Nadeem Bhutto was a close aide of Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and was working as his front man.

The anti-graft watchdog, in the light of the JIT report, conducted raid at the Naudero House, the sources said and added that Nadeem Bhutto allegedly withdrew money from a ‘benami account.’

The sources said that Nadeem Bhutto was in the custody of Sukur bureau and he would be produced before an accountability on Monday.

The NAB sources said that heavy amounts from Omni Group Of Companies and other unknown accounts deposited in Nadeem Bhutto’s account.

The sources further said that Nadeem Bhutto’s brother was the personnel photographer of the Bhutto’f family and he had shifted to Islamabad in 1998.

Earlier, an accountability court in Islamabad had adjourned until April 29 the hearing of the fake bank accounts case against former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and others.

The PPP co-chairman and his sister had appeared before the accountability court amid tight security on April 16.

Special security arrangements had been made within and around the Judicial Complex housing the NAB court to avoid any untoward incident.— NNI