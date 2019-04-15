Chairman NAB cancels notices issued to Shehbaz’s wife, daughters

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (rtd) Javed Iqbal has canceled the notices issued to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif’s wife and daughters.

According to the details chairman NAB, on Monday, held a meeting at NAB headquarter in Lahore. He was briefed on the alleged money laundering cases against Sharif family.

A press release issued by National Accountability Bureau stated that chairman NAB will himself directly supervise the ongoing corruption cases against Sharif’s family.

Chairman NAB has canceled the notices issued to Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shehbaz and daughters Javeria Ali and Rabia Imran. He ordered to send questionnaire.