NAB files another reference in fake accounts case

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB), on Friday, has filed another reference in fake accounts case.

According to the details the accountability watchdog named former administrator Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Hussain Syed, as an accused in their reference.

NAB accuses former administrator KDA of illegal allotment of plots in Clifton, Karachi.

Former metropolitan commissioner KDA, Amanat Ali Khan and former director KDA Najam Zaman have also been named as suspects in the reference.

NAB accuses both them were also involved in the illegal allotment of plots in Clifton, Karachi.