NAB files fourth reference in fake bank account case

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau, on Tuesday, has filed fourth reference in fake bank accounts case.

According to the details in a new development in fake bank accounts case NAB has filed fourth reference in Accountability Court (AC) in Islamabad.

CEO Omni Group Abdul Ghani Majeed and his wife Minahil Majeed among fourteen has been accused in the reference including former secretary Ejaz Ahmad, Hassan Ali Memon, Ali Akbar Abro, Ejaz Memon and Athar Nawaz Durrani.

Reference blamed that former secretary Ejaz Ahmad with Hassa Ali Memon and Ali Akbar allotted the Sindh govt’s contract to the accused which benefited Abdul Ghani Majeed and Haris. Abdul Ghani Majeed also bought a precious plot for his wife Minahil Majeed with the corruption money.

Reference has been transferred to accountability court Islamabad No. 2 after scrutiny.