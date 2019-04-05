NAB raids Shehbaz Sharif’s residence to arrest Hamza

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday raided the residence of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif’s residence.

A press release by NAB stated that a team had arrived at the residence to arrest Hamza Shehbaz in the assets beyond means and alleged money laundering case. The press release added that NAB officials were threaten by Hamza Shehbaz’s guards, their clothes were torn and death threats were given.

In reaction to the raid Hamza lambasted the current regime of PTI and said for the first time he felt like a terrorist, nation has seen how we were deprived of our rights.