NAB rejects Hamza Shehbaz’s claims regarding ‘dictated action’

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has rejected claims made by Punjab Assembly’s opposition leader Hamza Shehbaz that NAB director general was taking action against him ‘under duress.’

Hamza Shehbaz, earlier in the day, had cited Punjab’s NAB director general as saying that he was taking action against the Sharifs under pressure. Hamza went on to say that NAB chief also demanded him to withdraw a resolution from Punjab Assembly that cast doubts on his academic degree.

In his clarification, the NAB spokesperson said DG NAB Lahore had never spoken to Hamza about his degree. “The allegations leveled by the PML-N leader are all baseless and unfounded.”

The spokesperson said concrete evidence was found against the Sharif family against money laundering. He insisted that the NAB was an independent institution and it was not working under any pressure.

The NAB said money transferred to Sharifs’ family accounts’ was through money laundering. The State Bank of Pakistan had also lodged a complaint against it, he added.

Hamza had also alleged NAB DG suggested him to sign a deal with the government. The PML-N leader further said the NAB’s director general also stated: “We don’t see it good to summon you again and again.” —NNI