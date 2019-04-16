NAB sends questionnaire to Shehbaz’s wife, daughters

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday sent questionnaire to wife and daughters of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif in an investigation regarding money laundering and assets beyond known sources of income.

The questionnaire to Nusrat Shehbaz, Rabia Imran and Javeria Ali were dispatched by post to their residence.

The questionnaire sent to the wife and daughters of the opposition leader in National Assembly, seeks details about transfer of money into their bank accounts.

On Monday, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal had canceled the summons issued by NAB Lahore to the wife and daughters of Shahbaz Sharif.

He had issued these directions during a visit to the NAB Lahore Office. The NAB Lahore DG briefed the chairman on mega corruption cases and cases concerning Sharif family.

The NAB chairman would himself monitor the cases regarding Sharif family.

The NAB chairman canceled the notices issued for summoning Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shehbaz and his daughters Rabia Imran and Javeria Ali.

He had directed that questionnaires should be sent to the Sharif family for the provision of requisite information to NAB regarding the relevant cases.

He vowed to end menace of corruption from the country.

—INP