NAB should focus on work instead of giving needless statements: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD: The rift between Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) continues as the PTI leader has asked the anti-corruption watchdog to focus on work instead of giving needless statements.

The federal minister took to Twitter and said the NAB is suffering from a serious crisis. The anti-corruption watchdog does not even know that it is not in its jurisdiction to grant bail, he added.

Fawad Chaudhry further asked that how can his statement be an intervention in the NAB interrogation and questioned its ability to solve complex cases.

It is worth mentioning here that the NAB had on Saturday taken notice of Fawad Chaudhry’s statement over Aleem Khan’s case and hinted at taking action against the minister.

The NAB had said that it has been decided to analyze Fawad Chaudhry’s recent statements regarding the anti-corruption watchdog, and it will be determined whether his declarations intervene in the NAB matters or not.

The NAB had said it has no connection with any political party or individual, and has also proven its impartiality with its conduct. The NAB’s only commitment is to Pakistan, it was stressed.

Fawad Chaudhry had earlier said that the case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan is less serious.

In a tweet, Fawad had stated that those who looted billions of rupees are on bails but PTI leader is not getting it approved from the court. Aleem Khan is not accused of causing loss to national exchequer, he added. —NNI