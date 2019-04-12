NAB to take services of Naeem Bukhari in cases against Shehbaz, Fawad Hassan

ISLAMABAD: In an important development in the corruption cases, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday decided to take services renowned lawyer Naeem Bukhari.

In a declaration issued on Friday by the anti-graft watchdog, Naeem Bukhari will now see corruption cases against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif, former principal secretary to the prime minister Fawad Hassan Fawad and former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Ahad Khan Cheema.

The declaration further stated that the anti-graft agency’s Prosecution Division will assist Naeem Bukhari in the cases.