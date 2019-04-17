Naeem Bukhari excuses to appear in SC due to medical treatment

ISLAMABAD: Senior lawyer Naeem Bukhari on Wednesday excused the Supreme Court from appearing in a NAB case regarding bail of Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif and former bureaucrat Fawad Hassan Fawad on April 18 due to medical treatment.

In a letter written to the Registrar of the Supreme Court, Senior Advocate Naeem Bukhari said that he has agreed to represent NAB as a national duty for the people of Pakistan without accepting a single rupee as professional fee.

“I have to go through medical tests/checkup for my spinal injuries suffered last year,” he added.

He stated in the letter that “I shall be highly obliged if you bring this to the notice of the Chief Justice and his associate judges so that I may graciously be granted an adjournment on April 18 with the humble request that the CP’s may graciously be listed on any date in the following week.”

The Supreme Court will hear NAB’s petition against the bail of Shehbaz Sharif and Fawad Hassan Fawad on April18.—APP