Namaz-e-Janaza of martyred constable held

KARACHI, Apr 07 (APP):Funeral prayers of constable Muhammad Khalid, who was martyred by unknown assailants in Defence Phase 6, were offered at Garden Headquarters of Sindh Police, here on Sunday.

Inspector General of Sindh police Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam, Additional IG Mushtaq Mahar, Member Sindh Assembly Sheheryar Mahar and relatives of the deceased attended the Namaz-e-Janaza.

A smartly turned out contingent of Sindh police presented salute to the martyred constable. Khalid was 35 years old and posted at the Darakhshan Police Station here.

The IGP Sindh offered condolences with the bereaved family.

He said the Sindh police department will bear the education expenses of the martyred policeman’s children.

He also issued directives to the officials concerned to complete the codal formalities to provide departmental benefits to the bereaved family.