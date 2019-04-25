Naval Chief discusses naval collaboration with heads of foreign navies

QINDAGO, China: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, who is on an official visit to China, has attended High Level Symposium and interacted with heads of foreign navies.

High Level Symposium was held as part of 70th anniversary celebrations of founding of the People’s Liberation Army (Navy) in the coastal city of Qingdao.

The symposium comprised international panel discussions on topics related to maritime domains.

The Naval Chief also addressed the audience during the symposium on the topic ‘World Order Past and Present – Reflections at Sea and Role of Navies’.

On the sidelines of the symposium, the Naval Chief had interactions with different heads of foreign navies including Djibouti, Iran, Japan, Morocco and Poland.

During discussions with the dignitaries, matters of professional interest and naval collaboration came under discussion.

The Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan’s commitment in the fight against terrorism including Pakistan Navy’s initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrols in support of maritime security in the region.

Later, Commander PLA (Navy) Vice Admiral Shen Jinlong hosted a reception in the honour of Chief of the Naval Staff where both the dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest and bilateral co-operation.

Various avenues of further enhancing the interaction between both the navies were also dilated upon.