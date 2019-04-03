NEPRA for ensuring un-interrupted power supply during Ramadan

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has asked the electricity distribution companies to submit a plan for reliable power supply to consumers during this summer.

In order to ensure reliable and un-interrupted power supply to consumers during the coming summer especially during the month of Holy Ramadan, NEPRA has sought detailed plans from DISCOs for removal of system constraints in their respective areas, so that consumers can get reliable electric supply in the summer.

In this regard, the Authority also advised Ministry of Energy (Power Division) to direct the DISCOs to make coherent plans in their respective areas for providing relief to their consumers in summer.

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Imran Khan has advised the authorities to manage the demand and consumption of electricity so that load shedding can be avoided during the holy month of Ramadan. —NNI