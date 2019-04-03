Home / Editors Pick / NEPRA for ensuring un-interrupted power supply during Ramadan

In order to ensure reliable and un-interrupted power supply to consumers during the coming summer especially during the month of Holy Ramadan, NEPRA has sought detailed plans from DISCOs for removal of system constraints in their respective areas, so that consumers can get reliable electric supply in the summer.