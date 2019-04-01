Netflix to release third part of ‘Money Heist’ in July

MADRID: US streaming giant Netflix said Monday it will release the third part of its hit Spanish crime caper “Money Heist” in July.

“The vacation is over. ‘Money Heist returns July 19,” the company said in a statement.

The series, about a long-prepared, multiple-day assault on the Royal Mint of Spain, is Netflix’s most watched non-English language show, the company said last year.

Netflix also released a 30-second trailer for the third part of the series. Several returning cast members are seen in the video, including Miguel Heran who plays Rio and Ursula Corbero who depicts Tokyo.

The short clip shows their characters relaxing on a tropical island as well as dozens of armed police who appear headed to try to detain them.

Spain’s Atresmedia and Vancouver Media produced the first two parts of the series, called “La Casa de Papel” in Spanish, which was broadcast initially on private Spanish TV station Antenna 3 in 2017.

Netflix acquired the series in late 2017 and re-released in worldwide, turning it into a global phenomenon.

The success of the show, which won the Emmy for best international drama in 2018, led Netflix to open last year its first European production hub in Madrid. —AFP