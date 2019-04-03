‘New visa regime introduced by PTI Govt to help promote tourism’

Addressing a Tourism Summit in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said Pakistan is a beautiful country, which can attract tourists from world countries.

He said the country has great potential for religious and mountain tourism.

Fawad Chaudhry said the country had faced many challenges in the decades of 1970s and 1980s due to its negative perception at global level.

However, he said the prestige of Pakistan has jumped up during the tenure of the PTI government.

The Information Minister urged media to highlight the positive image of the country to boost tourism.

The Information Minister said the aviation policy recently approved by the federal cabinet also envisages measures to improve travelling facilities to the country’s tourist destinations including Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said Pakistan’s has a rich cultural heritage and it will be showcased as a face of the country. He said we have firmed up plans to organize cultural activities in the country including a mela in the federal capital.

Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi said Pakistan is as safe and secure as rest of the world for tourism. He said all spots in Pakistan including cantonments have been opened for the tourists.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Minister for Tourism Atif Khan said the present government has created a board which has been entrusted the task to promote Pakistan abroad. He said this is first government which has prioritized the tourism sector with the aim to project positive image of the country and earn foreign exchange.

Gilgit-Baltistan Tourism Minister Fida Hussain was confident that the government’s tourism policy will encourage more tourists to visit the northern parts of the country.