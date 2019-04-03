‘New visa regime introduced by PTI Govt to help promote tourism’

Addressing a Tourism Summit in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said Pakistan is a beautiful country, which can attract tourists from world countries.

He said the country has great potential for religious and mountain tourism.

Fawad Chaudhry said the country had faced many challenges in the decades of 1970s and 1980s due to its negative perception at global level.

However, he said the prestige of Pakistan has jumped up during the tenure of the PTI government.

The Information Minister urged media to highlight the positive image of the country to boost tourism.